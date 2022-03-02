AFR responds to structure fire in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
AFR responds to structure fire in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 02, 2022 10:32 PM
Created: March 02, 2022 09:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – AFR responded to a structure fire at Central and Wyoming Wednesday.

Officials said the building was under renovation and was not occupied. This building has had previous fires at this location.

14 AFR units responded to fight the fire. No firefighters were reportedly injured. 

Authorities say the fire is not under control and aerial operations are currently underway. 



 


