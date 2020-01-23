AFR responds to early morning fire in Nob Hill

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2020 06:47 AM
Created: January 23, 2020 06:39 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Fire Department responded to an early morning fire in Nob Hill Thursday morning, near Central and Richmond.
Officials said a commercial fire is affecting electrical wires and has blown a gas line. PNM is also reporting an outage near that area.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company