AFR responds to early morning fire in Nob Hill

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2020 06:47 AM
Created: January 23, 2020 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Fire Department responded to an early morning fire in Nob Hill Thursday morning, near Central and Richmond. 

Officials said a commercial fire is affecting electrical wires and has blown a gas line. PNM is also reporting an outage near that area. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


