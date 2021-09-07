AFR responded to a Tuesday morning fire in northeast Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 07, 2021 09:41 AM
Created: September 07, 2021 09:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – AFR responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in northeast Albuquerque.
AFR responded to 13504 Auburn Ave. NE at around 5 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a single-story home.
Firefighters entered the home and targeted a room where the flames originated from. The fire was contained to the room and brought under control within minutes.
No one was injured. The homeowner was evaluated on-scene by EMS but did not need to be transported.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is under investigation.
