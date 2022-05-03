AFR responds to fire near Albuquerque recycling plant

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 03, 2022 10:09 PM
Created: May 03, 2022 09:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple fire crews are working to contain a fire in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday night.
AFR and Bernalillo County Fire responded to a commercial fire at 5021 Edith Tuesday.
According to Bernco Fire Department, propane tanks have been exploding due to the fire. Officials have evacuated a couple of homes.
Authorities have also closed Edith north of Comanche and south of Montgomery.
This is a developing story.
