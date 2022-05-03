AFR responds to fire near Albuquerque recycling plant | KOB 4
AFR responds to fire near Albuquerque recycling plant

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 03, 2022 10:09 PM
Created: May 03, 2022 09:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple fire crews are working to contain a fire in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday night. 

AFR and Bernalillo County Fire responded to a commercial fire at 5021 Edith Tuesday.

According to Bernco Fire Department, propane tanks have been exploding due to the fire. Officials have evacuated a couple of homes. 

Authorities have also closed Edith north of Comanche and south of Montgomery. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for the latest updates. 
 


