AFR responds to fire at Dollar General, arson suspected

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire Tuesday night at a Dollar General store near 4th and I-40.
Dispatch said they received a call from an employee who said a woman walked into the store and lit a fire in the clothing section.
Fire crews had to cut through four layers of the building's roof to extinguish the flames.
All six people inside the store quickly evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
