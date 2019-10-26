AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
Justine Lopez
October 26, 2019 09:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire in northwest Albuquerque near 2nd and Griego Saturday afternoon.
June Mills, her daughter Shawnee and Shawnee’s husband Patrick all live at the residence. Mills said the fire started from a floor furnace that caught a rug on fire.
First responders arrived to the single-family home and found smoke and flames coming from the front of the house. Crews were able to get the fire under control within three minutes.
Neighbors who called 911 were able to assist the family of three out of the burning house before AFR arrived at the scene.
Firefighters were also able to save three elderly dogs and reunite them with their owners.
The fire damage has rendered the house uninhabitable.
The Red Cross was able to relocate the occupants to a hotel in the meantime.
