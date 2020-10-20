AFR responds to multiple dumpster fires in west Downtown neighborhood

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the fire in a matter of minutes and doused the flames. The firefighters at the scene said it’s not usual to be chasing down garbage fires, but the person responsible usually disappears before they arrive.

"I think it's sad, but it's also one of those things that it's sort of hard to understand, you know? I guess it's maybe like a hooligan type of thing just doing it for kicks. But, yeah, it makes you wonder why,” Richardson said.

It’s the burning question with, unfortunately, no concrete answers.

AFR said Station 1, which looks after that neighborhood, has responded to around 38 outdoor fires since Sept. 1.