AFR responds to multiple dumpster fires in west Downtown neighborhood

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 20, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Foul-smelling smoked wafted through a west Downtown neighborhood near 14th and Coal over the weekend. The source? A dumpster fire.

"There's two trash cans, or canisters, and I've never seen that one, but this is the second time with this guy since I've been here,” said Max Richardson, a neighbor.

Richardson, who has lived in the neighborhood for about a year, said the unpleasant smell drifted right into his home. 

"It's disconcerting. It smells bad. And I don't know if I told you, but I live, literally, right here. So, it's right below my window and it's—I was about to go bed and you can smell it. It smells like burning plastic,” he said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the fire in a matter of minutes and doused the flames. The firefighters at the scene said it’s not usual to be chasing down garbage fires, but the person responsible usually disappears before they arrive.

"I think it's sad, but it's also one of those things that it's sort of hard to understand, you know? I guess it's maybe like a hooligan type of thing just doing it for kicks. But, yeah, it makes you wonder why,” Richardson said.

It’s the burning question with, unfortunately, no concrete answers.

AFR said Station 1, which looks after that neighborhood, has responded to around 38 outdoor fires since Sept. 1.


