AFR responds to multiple fires in one night

Then at 11 p.m. AFR got another call just north of Gibson where a house fire had spread to two separate structures and was threatening others. Multiple neighbors called 911 including Michelle Zapata.

“I had just come inside with my pets then I heard what I thought were fireworks, so I went to my bedroom window and looked out and the little shack back here just exploded with fire, then the fire started to spread quickly,” said Zapata.

The fire didn't reach Zapata's house, but did melt a trash can she had in her yard.

The house that was on fire was supposed to be empty, but neighbors said there is a history of homeless people staying on the property.