AFR responds to NW Albuquerque house fire

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 15, 2021 08:29 AM
Created: November 15, 2021 08:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded late Sunday night to a house fire in northwest Albuquerque.

Crews from 13 units were dispatched at around 10:58 p.m. to a single-story, single-family home at 1801 Zickert Pl NW. Flames were showing when units first arrived but were quickly extinguished after they arrived.

A person was taken to UNMH for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.


