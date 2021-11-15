AFR responds to NW Albuquerque house fire

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 15, 2021 08:29 AM
Created: November 15, 2021 08:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded late Sunday night to a house fire in northwest Albuquerque.
Crews from 13 units were dispatched at around 10:58 p.m. to a single-story, single-family home at 1801 Zickert Pl NW. Flames were showing when units first arrived but were quickly extinguished after they arrived.
A person was taken to UNMH for minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
