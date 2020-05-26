AFR responds to overnight fire at Encino Terrace Apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a fire at the Encino Terrace Apartments overnight. When crews arrived to the 11-story senior apartment building, residents were already evacuating.

AFR says the fire started at around midnight on the eighth floor. It appears the sprinklers inside the apartment building took care of the flames before AFR got to the scene — keeping the fire from spreading.