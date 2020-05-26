AFR responds to overnight fire at Encino Terrace Apartments

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a fire at the Encino Terrace Apartments overnight. When crews arrived to the 11-story senior apartment building, residents were already evacuating.
AFR says the fire started at around midnight on the eighth floor. It appears the sprinklers inside the apartment building took care of the flames before AFR got to the scene — keeping the fire from spreading.
When crews went inside, they did find one woman injured in a stairwell who has been taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
AFR says 18 residents are now displaced.
The fire appears to have been contained to one apartment. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
