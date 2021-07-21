AFR retrieves second body, search continues for third victim following flash flood

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 21, 2021 05:07 PM
Created: July 21, 2021 04:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Ruiz says two bodies have been recovered as multiple agencies continue to search for a third victim swept away during Tuesday's flash flood.
Multiple agencies have spent hours searching after three people reportedly got swept away in fast-moving waters in the North Diversion Channel Tuesday evening.
Ruiz said the amount of water in the flood channel was "quite possibly some of the deepest, fastest moving water that I've seen."
Nolan Bennett, a field engineer for Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control, said there was about 10 to 12 feet of water rushing down the arroyo.
AFR believes there is still one victim that has not been found.
