AFR retrieves third body from North Diversion Channel washout

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 22, 2021 10:52 AM
Created: July 22, 2021 10:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue has found a third body in the North Diversion Channel washout area following flash flooding Tuesday evening.
Crews recovered two bodies, both men, in the retention pond Wednesday.
AFR officials said the water in the pond is lower, so they have been using drones to search for victims.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
