AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
Ryan Laughlin
May 21, 2019 06:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rescue teams are preparing for dangerous conditions along the Rio Grande.
Lt. Chris Carlsen, who runs the swift water rescue team, said it’s a matter of time before someone is swept away by the fast-moving water in the Rio Grande.
“The river is a great place to recreate and have a good time, but when it's flowing at 5,000 cubic feet, like it is right now, it's just a dangerous place to be,” Lt. Carlsen said.
Fire and rescue officials say the river running 10-times faster than it was at this time last year.
Rescue crews said people should wear a life jacket if they plan to go out on the river. They also recommend people use boats, canoes or kayaks, not inner tubes.
