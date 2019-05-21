AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year | KOB 4
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rescue teams are preparing for dangerous conditions along the Rio Grande.

Lt. Chris Carlsen, who runs the swift water rescue team, said it’s a matter of time before someone is swept away by the fast-moving water in the Rio Grande.

“The river is a great place to recreate and have a good time, but when it's flowing at 5,000 cubic feet, like it is right now, it's just a dangerous place to be,” Lt. Carlsen said.

Fire and rescue officials say the river running 10-times faster than it was at this time last year.

Rescue crews said people should wear a life jacket if they plan to go out on the river. They also recommend people use boats, canoes or kayaks, not inner tubes.

