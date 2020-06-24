AFR said they've received hundreds of firework-related calls ahead of 4th of July

Some people across the metro said they aren’t surprised.

"We live in Westgate and just about every other night there's fireworks,” said one resident.

"Holy crap they just scare the heck and I have four dogs for heaven's sake so you can imagine the chaos at my house when they start doing that crap. My little Chihuahua is so scared. He's just shivering like crazy when they start doing that,” they added

Ruiz said people can report illegal fireworks using the city’s 311 app, but residents said that’s no good.

"Yes we've called the 311 number and reporting it and it seems to be getting us nowhere,” said a resident.

Ruiz recommends that people call 311 so they can track which neighborhoods they receive the calls from so they can patrol the area better.

“If you are able to give us an exact address where the illegal fireworks are coming from, we are mailing out a cease and desist letter to that homeowner,” he said.

Ruiz said they’ve mailed 60 letters so far. If the calls keep coming, he said people can receive a citation then jail time.

AFR is not discouraging the use of safe legal fireworks. Since large firework displays have been cancelled due to COVID-19, Ruiz said they’re hoping people don’t try to take the huge displays into their own hands.

“Fireworks can be dangerous, especially with a dry climate. As always, no fireworks allowed in Bosque or open spaces."

AFR said they’ll be teaming up with APD over the holiday weekend for extra enforcement. They won’t be sending out firetrucks for these calls like they used to because it wasn’t efficient.

Ruiz said people should call 311 instead of 911 for fireworks-related calls so fire crews can use the heat map and patrol those areas.