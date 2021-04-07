AFR sees surge in structure fires and fatalities

He explained some deaths are preventable.

"There are, unfortunately, a couple cases in regards to some of the fire fatalities that we've had, that there was not a properly working smoke alarm,” he said.

Working smoke detectors are one way to help avoid deadly fires.

"They are effective, and they work. It's a simple tool, but it's highly effective,” he said. "There was one fire in particular where a family was able to get out of their house in time, as a direct result of the smoke detector working."

Even though warmer temperatures are on the way, smoke detectors are still a life-saving tool. Lt. Ruiz said cooking and electrical fires are another big problem. It’s not just heaters.

He said smoke detectors can run out of juice in 10 years, but should be checked regularly.

The Fire Marshal’s Office can help inspect and install smoke detectors in homes. Call (505) 764-6300 to ask if appointments are available.