AFR station hosts Car Seat Inspection Clinic
Marian Camacho
April 12, 2019 06:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation's Traffic Safety Division is teaming up with Safer New Mexico now to put on a Car Seat Inspection Clinic.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue Station 7 will host the clinic Friday, April 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The event helps parents and caregivers get hands-on experience in how to correctly install car seats. Nationally-certified child passenger safety technicians will spend about 30 minutes per seat in order to help educate parents on how to correctly install and use it.
Parents and caregivers are asked to bring the seat with them and the child who uses it, if possible.
Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. If no appointment is made, seats will be inspected on a first come, first served basis.
For more information or to make an appointment, click here or call 505-856-6143.
