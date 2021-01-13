AFR tries to identify woman involved in Dollar General arson

A crime stopper bulletin said the suspects used “accelerant fluids” to light four fires. The store sustained severe damage as a result.

APD Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on who those people are.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews told KOB 4 that there’s no reason to believe the two incidents are connection.

Anyone with information about either arson is asked to contact police.