AFR tries to identify woman involved in Dollar General arson

Updated: January 13, 2021 06:22 PM
Created: January 13, 2021 04:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Fire Department is still trying to figure out who set a fire inside a Dollar General store near I-40 and 4th Street Tuesday night.
According to a store employee, a woman walked in a started a fire in the clothing department around 6 p.m.
All six people who were inside the building when the fire started made it out safely.
Over the weekend, APD said several people intentionally lit fires in and around the Target in Uptown.
A crime stopper bulletin said the suspects used “accelerant fluids” to light four fires. The store sustained severe damage as a result.
APD Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on who those people are.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews told KOB 4 that there’s no reason to believe the two incidents are connection.
Anyone with information about either arson is asked to contact police.
