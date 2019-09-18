AFR uses new interactive tool to teach fire safety
Joy Wang
September 18, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Fire Rescue are using a new tool to teach kids about fire safety.
An inflatable house, not used to bounce in, but filled with interactive activities.
“Let's say a fire is inside your home. If you aren't prepared for those emergencies the worst can happen so that's what we're trying to prevent,” said Tom Ruiz with AFR.
The house is also filled with information on what not to do like don’t call 911 unless it’s an emergency, don’t ignore matches and lighters, and don’t place something over a lamp.
It’s up to the kids to figure it out.
“Having an evacuation plan is probably one of the most important tools to talk about with your family and this engages that conversation,” Ruiz said.
Other important safety considerations are knowing how to open security bars if you have them, keeping combustibles away from the fire place, and checking and replacing smoke alarm batteries twice a year.
