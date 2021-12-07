AFR warns of uptick in fires as colder weather approaches

KOB 4 has reported on several of those types of fires in the last year.

“We respond to a significant amount of those fires on a daily basis in town and we just try to keep those people as safe as possible,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said their goal is to make sure everyone is safe and get those experiencing homeless the resources they need, but there's not much more they can do. He said there's a difference between an intentional fire and an unintentional one.

“If they are in an uninhabited structure and they start a fire to stay warm, yes, the start of that fire was intentional but it wasn't intentional to perhaps burn that home or business down," Ruiz said.

Ruiz said it's likely those fire calls could increase as it gets colder.