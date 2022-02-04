AFR: Woman, infant injured in apartment fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched Friday afternoon to an apartment building on Pennsylvania Street, east of the state fairgrounds. There was a fire in a second-story apartment.

When AFR arrived, all tenants had already evacuated the structure. A 40-year-old woman with burn injuries was taken to UNM Hospital, and a 3-year-old child was evaluated by AFR for minor burns but remained with family.