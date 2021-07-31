African American Arts Center contemplating name change amid investigation into Rep. Williams Stapleton

"We have this facility now named after somebody who is in serious legal hot water, and we don't know what the results will be, but it doesn't look good at this time,” he said. "If she is found guilty of a fraction of what she's accused of, the name should be taken off the building."

A state policy from the General Services Department, dating back to 1997, states that the cabinet secretary and the governor make the final decision on naming state buildings.

The governor's spokesperson said the state policy doesn't necessarily apply to the governor's administration and that they will evaluate the name as the situation develops.

"It's something that we noted over a decade ago, we thought it was a problem, and here we are," said Gessing.