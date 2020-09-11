Africana Studies ex-director sues University of New Mexico

After Africana Studies got state funding to become a department, Becknell was told it needed a tenure-track professor to lead the new program and Becknell was removed.

The school did not immediately respond to an email.

Becknell is seeking unspecified damages and his old position.

Chicano Studies and Native American Studies recently began granting graduate degrees and have seen enrollment jump. For example, Chicano Studies boosted student enrollment from 96 in 2011 to 707 last fall.

The change has come even as other departments and programs within the University of New Mexico have seen drops in students and the school overall has experienced a decline in enrollment.