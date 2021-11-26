After 18 months, New Mexico Ballet Co. returns with 'The Nutcracker'

“It is Nutcracker season and this is how we are kicking off the winter season, so I’m just excited to get in the holiday spirit and get going and it’s a classic,” Sebastian said.

Lyola and Sebastian have been dancing in New York for more than 10 years, but they say it's always refreshing to come and perform with smaller companies.

“I feel like it is important to connect with people and when you come to a smaller town, especially after COVID, you can actually have time to connect with human beings and with children, which I think is important,” Lyola said.

If you can’t snag a seat to the performances this weekend, don’t worry, you have another chance next weekend.

Click here for more information on tickets and other performance times.