After 18 months, New Mexico Ballet Co. returns with 'The Nutcracker'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After 18 long months of no performances – the New Mexico Ballet Company is center stage again.
The dancers will return to Popejoy Hall for "The Nutcracker."
“It is an absolute Christmas tradition that everybody looks forward to,” dancer Stephanie Karr said.
Karr has been dancing for more than 20 years, but the music from The Nutcracker makes her feel like a little girl again. She's not the only one who feels that way – Isadora Lyola and Jose Sebastian are guests artists from the American Ballet Theatre in New York City and they will be featured in the second act alongside New Mexican dancers.
“It is Nutcracker season and this is how we are kicking off the winter season, so I’m just excited to get in the holiday spirit and get going and it’s a classic,” Sebastian said.
Lyola and Sebastian have been dancing in New York for more than 10 years, but they say it's always refreshing to come and perform with smaller companies.
“I feel like it is important to connect with people and when you come to a smaller town, especially after COVID, you can actually have time to connect with human beings and with children, which I think is important,” Lyola said.
If you can’t snag a seat to the performances this weekend, don’t worry, you have another chance next weekend.
