After 30 years, family still seeks answers about murdered teen
July 15, 2019 05:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been 30 years since an Albuquerque teenager was shot and killed.
Her family was left devastated, and her killer is still out there.
Kait Arquette's car crashed into a pole on Lomas near Broadway. When officials got to the scene they found two bullet wounds in her head. They called it a random drive-by shooting case, but her family believes otherwise.
Kait will always be remembered as an 18-year-old young woman with a lot of goals and ambition. What she could have done with her life will always be a mystery.
"She didn't get to say goodbye to her mother, when her mother was dying three years ago. She didn't get to travel. She didn't get to get that degree and become a doctor and make the difference in the world that she really wanted to make," said her sister, Kerry Arquette.
On July 16, 1989, Kait had left her friends house and was on her way home. Family members say she was chased by someone on Lomas and whoever targeted her shot at her car.
"For about 25 minutes, the scene was never handled as a crime scene and so much information lost," said Patricia Caristo, the executive director of the Resource Center for Victims of Violent Crimes in Albuquerque.
Kait's sisters believe she may have known incriminating information about a criminal enterprise involving her boyfriend. They say all tips to police have gone nowhere.
"My sister Kait was a very sweet, innocent young girl who somehow got mixed up in the wrong crowd," said sister Robin Burkin.
Kait's mother – renowned author Lois Duncan – wrote about the case in her book "Who Killed My Daughter?"
She was determined to find out what happened, but died never knowing the truth. The family wants anyone who knows anything to come forward.
"If this was your sister, if this was your child, wouldn't you want someone body with a soul to have the courage to stand up and do the right thing," said Kerry Arquette.
If anyone has information, contact the Resource Center for Victims of Violent Crimes at (505) 243-2222.
KOB 4 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department for a response, but we have not heard back yet.
