After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner

For nine years, Martinez went to car shows and APD auctions in search of his car.

During that time, the New Mexico Legislature declared that vehicle seizures by governments illegal and the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled the practice unconstitutional.

As Martinez was giving up hope that he would ever find the car, he saw it featured in a post on Facebook.

Days later, 4 Investigates found the car in a city impound lot.

The city agreed to return the vehicle to Martinez and followed through on Wednesday.

“It is a good day,” Martinez said. “This had been a long time in the making.”

A quick inspection of the vehicle revealed weathered paint and a missing battery. Martinez said the car’s engine will also need some work.

He had it towed to his house and said he and his buddies will restore it.

“We all get together and go work on their car and when it’s time to do my car, we all get together and do mine,” Martinez said. “Now we are going to have a project.”

Martinez filed a lawsuit against the city. His attorney said the lawsuit will move forward even though Martinez got his car back.