After a year, double homicide suspect arrested for Meadow Lake murders

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 29, 2019 11:15 AM
Created: October 29, 2019 11:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been a year since brothers Anthony and David Lopez were murdered in their own home in Meadow Lake.
"They're gone but they're together, I don't think I would want it any other way," said Lilian Lopez, the mother of the Lopez brothers. "One without the other wouldn't have been the same."
Deputies say they used multiple agencies to track down 19-year-old Isaac Jaramillo, also known as Isaac Hernandez, and arrest him.
Lilian said her house in Meadowlark is not home anymore and is now vacant.
"It was still the way it was when he shot him,” she said.
Jaramillo is facing two open counts of murder and an aggravated battery charge.
