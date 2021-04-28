After governor announces reopening changes, businesses see light at the end of the tunnel | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

After governor announces reopening changes, businesses see light at the end of the tunnel

Ryan Laughlin
Created: April 28, 2021 07:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Counties that have been stuck in New Mexico's Yellow level of restrictions have a better chance of moving to Green or Turquoise. 

As more people in the state get vaccinated, the governor announced relaxed gating criteria.

Bernalillo County is poised to move into Green level of restrictions on Friday.

It allows bars to open their outdoor spaces to 25% capacity.

Carri Phillis, owner of Effex Nightclub in downtown Albuquerque, said she doesn't have enough outdoor space to justify opening yet.

However, she said knowing that the state is preparing to fully reopen by the end of June is a huge relief.

"I'm excited. I mean, it's one of those things where you wait for so long, and then today happens and I kind of had a panic attack," she said. "I was like, 'oh my gosh, we got to figure it out.'"

Phillis also owns The Salt Yard, which has two locations in Albuquerque. She said work will begin to implement COVID-safe practices and bring back employees. Phillis anticipates announcing plans to reopen next week. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho, APS to offer free summer school
Rio Rancho, APS to offer free summer school
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Masked and unmasked pedestrians walk along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on New Mexico's COVID-19 framework
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide update on New Mexico's COVID-19 framework
New Mexican wins $10 million at Las Vegas casino
New Mexican wins $10 million at Las Vegas casino
Two mothers indicted for crash that killed two children
Two mothers indicted for crash that killed two children