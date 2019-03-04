After learning UNM football made $1.6 million, attorney requests other sports be reinstated

That raises some serious questions, especially for attorney Greg Williams whose son was on the soccer team that was cut.

“Based on that new information, we want to make sure that the regents have a fair opportunity to evaluate that in terms of these programs that were cut last year,” Williams said.

On Monday, he sent a letter to the UNM Board of Regents. It asks school officials to "conditionally reinstate the men's soccer, beach volleyball and ski teams."

“It's very important that the regents act immediately on this,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are considering a legislative financial fix that would give UNM’s athletic budget a $2 million boost.

University officials don’t believe that’s enough to solve the problem. They say money was only half of the reason UNM cut the sports programs. The cuts were also necessary to be Title IX compliant.

"Reinstating the sports increases the need for more programmatic support and considerable funding to remain Title IX compliant by investing in existing and additional women's sports,” said UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez.