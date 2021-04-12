After long layoff and vandalism, Lobo Little League prepares to begin season

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 12, 2021 05:35 PM
Created: April 12, 2021 04:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time in more than a year, Lobo Little League is preparing to begin its season.
It's been a long layoff for the organization.
While youth sports were banned, homeless people took over the fields.
The dugouts became bedrooms that were full of garbage.
There was also evidence of drug use at the field.
However, the community stepped up and helped get the fields back to a condition where the kids can play.
Josh Price, who runs Lobo Little League, COVID-safe practices will be utilized to make sure everyone stays safe.
