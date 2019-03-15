After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques

In addition to the extra patrols, APD dropped off portable surveillance cameras at the mosque.

“We're always diligent when it comes to these types of situations and we train for these types of situations and we keep up with all the trends that's happening around the world and in our nation,” said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik.

The people who attend the mosque want others to know that Islam is not something they should fear.

“Islam is a religion of peace and we really welcome anyone within the community to come and learn a little more about Islam,” Abdel-Hack said.