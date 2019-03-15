After mass shooting in New Zealand, APD steps up patrols at Albuquerque mosques
Joy Wang
March 15, 2019 05:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It's not unusual to find a security guard at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. But in light of the attacks in New Zealand, Albuquerque police stepped up patrols at mosques in the city.
It was a welcome move for people who visit the Islamic Center of New Mexico.
“Preventing hate crime and aggression against any community, regardless of faith, is what's needed now,” Muhamed Abdel-Hack. “We must not only prevent such criminal acts from taking place but also eradicate the hate speech as a whole.”
In addition to the extra patrols, APD dropped off portable surveillance cameras at the mosque.
“We're always diligent when it comes to these types of situations and we train for these types of situations and we keep up with all the trends that's happening around the world and in our nation,” said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik.
The people who attend the mosque want others to know that Islam is not something they should fear.
“Islam is a religion of peace and we really welcome anyone within the community to come and learn a little more about Islam,” Abdel-Hack said.
March 15, 2019 05:15 PM
March 15, 2019 04:02 PM
