After mistaken identity, murder case moves forward

Kai Porter
Updated: December 06, 2019 06:51 PM
Created: December 06, 2019 05:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 17-year-old accused of murder appeared in court on Friday.
Alexis Pina, who goes by Lexi, is accused of being the mastermind in the murder of Calvin Kelly.
Investigators said she knew the victim from Facebook, and lured him in with a false story of needing a ride.
The case has been marked by mistaken identity.
Another 17-year-old, who also goes by Lexi, was initially arrested in the case. She was released after spending six days in jail.
Pina’s defense now questions whether police have the right person this time.
However, the judge ultimately determined that there is enough evidence to hold Pina in jail.
