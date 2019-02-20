After public comment, city council defers plastic ban vote for 60 day

He said he's not against "going green," but needs more options.

"We've tried to figure out, like, if you had some chile in here, the chile spills," Garcia said. "If it's a paper sack, it's going to fall through the paper sack."

Children and supporters of the ban also spoke at the meeting.

"I'm here to remind you that our future, all of these kids futures, are in your hands. Our future right now looks like burnt trees and plastic waste everywhere," said a girl who supports the ban.

The council agreed to postpone a vote for 60 days.

In that time, they will have the chance to meet with restaurant owners to find common ground and possibly make changes to the proposed ordinance.