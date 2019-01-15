After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter

The main concern was finding a way to clean the dog kennels. The feces pose health threats to workers, visitors and animals.

Usually, the kennels are cleaned every day with five-gallon water buckets, but that wasn’t the case for six days.

The fire department helped alleviate the problem by bringing in fire trucks and spraying down the kennels.

"Unfortunately, the birds get in there and obviously poop in the kennels," said Danny Nevarez, Westside Animal Shelter director.

Shelter staff has been asked to work overtime to make sure the public can view dogs and cats Wednesday.