After voters shot down tax hike, APS re-evaluating funding plan
Joshua Panas
March 06, 2019 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools is evaluating how to come up with funding for to repair problem buildings.
The district hoped to use funds that were generated from a tax hike but voters rejected the proposal in February.
“For this coming year we'll be able to make it work, but it will be very challenging in future years if we don't address this issue as a community,” claimed Scott Elder, COO for APS.
Elder said question one on the mail-in ballot would have continued funding for the district’s $15 million maintenance bill. However, that was voted down.
“So, we have to look to other areas to create enough funding to so we can maintain those properties effectively,” Elder said.
This year APS is re-allocating state money that was intended for improving libraries and technology for maintenance. But, they’re also re-allocating $3 million from the operational budget to be able to continue maintaining buildings and classrooms.
"I think for this coming year, it'll be in a way that doesn't have a significant impact on operations, but it would have a very large impact on future years if we don't address this,” Elder said.
