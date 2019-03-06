After voters shot down tax hike, APS re-evaluating funding plan

Elder said question one on the mail-in ballot would have continued funding for the district’s $15 million maintenance bill. However, that was voted down.

“So, we have to look to other areas to create enough funding to so we can maintain those properties effectively,” Elder said.

This year APS is re-allocating state money that was intended for improving libraries and technology for maintenance. But, they’re also re-allocating $3 million from the operational budget to be able to continue maintaining buildings and classrooms.

"I think for this coming year, it'll be in a way that doesn't have a significant impact on operations, but it would have a very large impact on future years if we don't address this,” Elder said.