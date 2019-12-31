AG asks lawmakers for tougher laws to better prosecute and prevent hate crimes

“We have to completely rewrite the laws. We have to define terrorism, we have to increase prosecutorial resources,” he said. “Right now, for instance, we only have a one year enhancement on some of these heinous acts. I want to fully increase penalties so that the crime really matches the punishment appropriately.”

The attorney general sent a letter Tuesday to faith-based leaders across the state with an open invitation to help improve public safety and prevent attacks.

“We need to do everything we can hold these individuals accountable,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Attorney General Balderas plans on meeting with faith leaders in the community, all in the lead-up to the legislative session which begins February.