AG asks lawmakers for tougher laws to better prosecute and prevent hate crimes

Nathan O'Neal
Created: December 31, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling for tougher laws to better prevent and prosecute hate crimes and cases of domestic terrorism.

Attorney General Balderas said his proposal would improve public safety, especially at soft targets like churches and schools.

“First and foremost, I want to work with faith-based leaders right now and offer security assessments and I want to partner with them in those communities and make sure they're part of our legislative proposals,” Balderas said.

The proposal, which has already been sent to the governor, includes tougher penalties for hate crimes and calls for lawmakers to fully fund the creation of a domestic terrorism unit.

“We have to completely rewrite the laws. We have to define terrorism, we have to increase prosecutorial resources,” he said. “Right now, for instance, we only have a one year enhancement on some of these heinous acts. I want to fully increase penalties so that the crime really matches the punishment appropriately.”

The attorney general sent a letter Tuesday to faith-based leaders across the state with an open invitation to help improve public safety and prevent attacks.

“We need to do everything we can hold these individuals accountable,” he said.

In the coming weeks, Attorney General Balderas plans on meeting with faith leaders in the community, all in the lead-up to the legislative session which begins February.


