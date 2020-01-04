AG asks lawmakers to include homeless people under state hate crime statute

“We have had enough of that type of violent crime of this vulnerable population and it's important to do what we can to protect that class of individual and this legislation would go a long way in giving us teeth for accountability,” Attorney General Balderas said.

Targeting someone for their age, gender identity, disability or sexual orientation is already included in state law regarding hate crimes.

The update to the hate crime statute is part of the attorney general’s legislative package he will be pushing during the upcoming session, which begins later this month.