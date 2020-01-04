AG asks lawmakers to include homeless people under state hate crime statute | KOB 4
AG asks lawmakers to include homeless people under state hate crime statute

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 04, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: January 04, 2020 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling on state lawmakers to include homeless people under the state’s hate crime definition.

“We have had brutal acts of crime committed to homeless populations in the state of New Mexico,” Attorney General Balderas said.

According to a study by the National Coalition for the Homeless, there have been more than 1,700 documented acts of violence against the homeless over a 19 year period.

New Mexico’s own high profile attacks on homeless people have also garnered national attention over the years including one from 2015 where surveillance video caught someone throwing fireworks at the homeless.

“We have had enough of that type of violent crime of this vulnerable population and it's important to do what we can to protect that class of individual and this legislation would go a long way in giving us teeth for accountability,” Attorney General Balderas said.

Targeting someone for their age, gender identity, disability or sexual orientation is already included in state law regarding hate crimes.

The update to the hate crime statute is part of the attorney general’s legislative package he will be pushing during the upcoming session, which begins later this month.


