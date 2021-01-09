AG Balderas calls on state GOP leaders to support dropping Trump lawsuit

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 09, 2021 10:19 PM
Created: January 09, 2021 09:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following the Wednesday uprising at the U.S. Capitol, the New Mexico Attorney General is calling on the state’s Republican Party to support dropping a Trump election lawsuit.
"Well in the wake of the domestic terroristic attack that we sustained, I'm calling on the chairman and Representative Herrell to join me in dismissing this ridiculous and dangerous Trump lawsuit,” said Hector Balderas.
The lawsuit the attorney general is referring to was filed by the Trump campaign in December.
In addition to Rep. Yvette Herrell, Balderas is asking for the support of Steve Pearce, who is the chairman of the State’s Republican Party.
“This type of lawsuit is not only dangerous— it lies, it misleads honest voters from thinking that we have not followed the rule of law, and I'm calling on these leaders to support the immediate dismissal so that we can put the safety of New Mexicans first,” he said.
The lawsuit accuses the state of breaking the law by using drop boxes and certain types of voting machines. Even though President Trump lost in New Mexico by almost 100,000 votes, the campaign wants a judge to reverse the results.
Freshman Rep. Yvette Herrell condemned the violence from Wednesday’s protest, and also voted to overturn election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
KOB 4 reached out to Rep. Herrell and the Republican Party of New Mexico for comment, but neither replied to KOB 4's request.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company