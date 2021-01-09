AG Balderas calls on state GOP leaders to support dropping Trump lawsuit

“This type of lawsuit is not only dangerous— it lies, it misleads honest voters from thinking that we have not followed the rule of law, and I'm calling on these leaders to support the immediate dismissal so that we can put the safety of New Mexicans first,” he said.

The lawsuit accuses the state of breaking the law by using drop boxes and certain types of voting machines. Even though President Trump lost in New Mexico by almost 100,000 votes, the campaign wants a judge to reverse the results.

Freshman Rep. Yvette Herrell condemned the violence from Wednesday’s protest, and also voted to overturn election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

KOB 4 reached out to Rep. Herrell and the Republican Party of New Mexico for comment, but neither replied to KOB 4's request.