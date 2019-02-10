AG Balderas talks about priest arrested for sexual abuse
February 10, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Attorney General Hector Balderas says that charges against former Catholic priest Marvin Archuleta were secured by a crucial law change in 1987.
"Many of these priests got away, but they lived full lives and passed on so we have a real sense of urgency," Attorney General Hector Balderas said.
Court documents state a priest raped a 6-year-old boy inside a Catholic church. The former Catholic priest Marvin Archuleta was arrested at the Sun Village Apartments on Feb. 8.
"These cases were covered up and not investigated properly, so we are really having to play catch up," Balderas said.
Prior to 1987, child sex abuse victims only had 15 years to report, often preventing victims from coming forward to secure charges.
This case is within the statute of limitations after legal reforms took place in the 80s.
"We are asking all families to come forward to do that complex analysis, we are trying to find ways to get around these statute of limitations," said Balderas.
Balderas is asking the legislature and the governor to change the law and provide as many protections as they can to protect child sex abuse victims.
At no point has Balderas ruled out any other priests or survivors.
"We are going back more than five, six generations requesting documentation, so this is involving children who are now in their 40s, 50s. These cases have fallen through the cracks for many, many decades," Balderas said.
Updated: February 10, 2019 10:18 PM
Created: February 10, 2019 06:38 PM
