AG Barr visits Albuquerque to tout progress of Operation Legend

Patrick Hayes, The Associated Press
Updated: October 14, 2020 05:13 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 03:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the federal government's efforts to crack down on violent crime in Albuquerque and other U.S. cities is paying dividends.
He visited New Mexico on Wednesday to provide an update on Operation Legend, which was launched earlier this year by the Trump administration in honor of a Kansas City boy who was killed in June.
Officials said Kansas City has seen a 30% reduction in violent crime. Barr noted that Albuquerque has a crime rate between three and four times the national average. However, he said the operation has been a success.
"And we take advantage of not only additional federal resources but also strong federal laws that target the most violent, chronic offenders," Barr said.
He said violent crime is solvable and the priority has to be getting chronic offenders off the streets.
Since the launch of Operation Legend, homicides continue to be a problem in Albuquerque. A person was shot and killed just hours before Wednesday briefing.
The U.S. Attorney for New Mexico criticized Albuquerque city leaders for failing to sign all the necessary paperwork to receive $10 million in federal funding to hire more police officers.
"As a result, the city is no closer to seeing the hiring of those additional 40 officers, and I can say I'm disappointed by this continued inaction on the part of the city," said John Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico.
The city claims it's still in the process of accepting the funds.
"Anyone claiming the city didn't accept federal funding is out of date and just plain wrong," said Jessica Campbell, City of Albuquerque spokesperson. "After we received written assurances that federal help would not do in Albuquerque what we saw it do in Portland, and that the funding would not be tied to policies that are out of step with our community, City Council voted to accept the funding and the Mayor signed it weeks ago."
