AG Barr visits Albuquerque to tout progress of Operation Legend

He said violent crime is solvable and the priority has to be getting chronic offenders off the streets.

Since the launch of Operation Legend, homicides continue to be a problem in Albuquerque. A person was shot and killed just hours before Wednesday briefing.

The U.S. Attorney for New Mexico criticized Albuquerque city leaders for failing to sign all the necessary paperwork to receive $10 million in federal funding to hire more police officers.

"As a result, the city is no closer to seeing the hiring of those additional 40 officers, and I can say I'm disappointed by this continued inaction on the part of the city," said John Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

The city claims it's still in the process of accepting the funds.

"Anyone claiming the city didn't accept federal funding is out of date and just plain wrong," said Jessica Campbell, City of Albuquerque spokesperson. "After we received written assurances that federal help would not do in Albuquerque what we saw it do in Portland, and that the funding would not be tied to policies that are out of step with our community, City Council voted to accept the funding and the Mayor signed it weeks ago."

