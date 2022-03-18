AG: Cowboys for Trump founder charged with campaign violation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

AG: Cowboys for Trump founder charged with campaign violation

AG: Cowboys for Trump founder charged with campaign violation

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 18, 2022 08:04 PM
Created: March 18, 2022 08:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Couy Griffin, Otero County commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, is now facing a misdemeanor charge for a violation of the Campaign Reporting Act.

Griffin was ordered by the Secretary of State to register his organization, Cowboys for Trump, as a political action committee, in accordance with state law. The organization attempted to challenge the law, claiming that the SOS could not order them to comply.  In February, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the challenge, leaving the SOS’s order in effect.

To date, Griffin has still not complied with the orders from the SOS or with an order from the First Judicial District Court to register, file the required reports, and pay the statutory fine.

“We live in a nation that ensures that no elected official is above the law,” said Attorney General Balderas. “Citizens have the right to expect reporting and disclosure transparency from all elected officials.” 

Griffin is currently en route to Washington, D.C. to stand trial for his role in the Jan. 6 riot.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Latest: Father, 13-year-old son in pickup that collided with van, killing 9
Latest: Father, 13-year-old son in pickup that collided with van, killing 9
Friend of Texas crash victim: 'She was a beautiful, beautiful soul'
Friend of Texas crash victim: 'She was a beautiful, beautiful soul'
Governor announces special session to address spending bill, gas prices
Governor announces special session to address spending bill, gas prices
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 113 hospitalizations, 156 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 17 new deaths, 113 hospitalizations, 156 cases
All-ages bounce house attraction coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend
All-ages bounce house attraction coming to Balloon Fiesta Park this weekend