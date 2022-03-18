AG: Cowboys for Trump founder charged with campaign violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Couy Griffin, Otero County commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, is now facing a misdemeanor charge for a violation of the Campaign Reporting Act.

Griffin was ordered by the Secretary of State to register his organization, Cowboys for Trump, as a political action committee, in accordance with state law. The organization attempted to challenge the law, claiming that the SOS could not order them to comply. In February, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the challenge, leaving the SOS’s order in effect.