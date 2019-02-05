AG files charges against former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs
KOB Web Staff
February 06, 2019 10:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has filed charges against former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs.
Court documents released Wednesday state that the investigation conducted by the Attorney General's Office found that Krebs "used his position as the Vice-President of Athletics for the University of New Mexico to pursue his private interest by planning and participating in a trip to Scotland that was paid for by the University of New Mexico using public money."
Krebs retired amid allegations of money mismanagement after the trip to Scotland.
In October 2018, the Attorney General’s Office seized former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs’ banking information, searching for evidence of possible fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.
An internal audit of UNM’s Athletic Department pointed to the misuse of public money under Krebs.
The criminal complaint cites an email Krebs wrote in May 2017 explaining that he was "not forthcoming with the press re Scotland," and "misled them, and our donors on our actual expenses." In that email, Krebs went on to say "I thought no one would find out. Wrong move."
The Attorney General's Office released a statement following the indictment saying "We are focused on the misuse of public tax dollars that should go to higher education opportunities for our students. We are prepared to present this important case at trial."
