AG investigates embezzlement allegations at ABQ synagogue

Kassi Nelson
August 12, 2019 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Attorney General is investigating Congregation Albert's former administrator who resigned mid-June. The synagogue's president said they suspect the former administrator stole around $600,000 before her resignation. 

"She was very clever about what she did," Dale Atkinson said, president of Congregation Albert. He hopes the investigation will show exactly how much was taken from their operating fund – which includes member dues, donations and money to run their schools.  

Atkinson said Attorney General Hector Balderas contacted them in mid-June, saying the former administrator was being investigated for embezzlement. The investigation is ongoing, so no charges have been filed yet. 

"The administrator had been very well liked," Atkinson said. "So people felt betrayed, upset, all the things." 

He said that despite the loss, the synagogue is growing. They are also making changes so it can't happen again. 

"We've had to make sure that we're tracking everything much better and put in place new financial controls," he said.

Atkinson said they've hired a company to do an external investigation to show how much money was taken and how. 

KOB 4 is not naming the person at the focus of the investigation since no charges have been filed at this point. 

