AG investigates embezzlement allegations at ABQ synagogue

"The administrator had been very well liked," Atkinson said. "So people felt betrayed, upset, all the things."

He said that despite the loss, the synagogue is growing. They are also making changes so it can't happen again.

"We've had to make sure that we're tracking everything much better and put in place new financial controls," he said.

Atkinson said they've hired a company to do an external investigation to show how much money was taken and how.

KOB 4 is not naming the person at the focus of the investigation since no charges have been filed at this point.