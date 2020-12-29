AG: Records related to government contract work are public | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 29, 2020 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico attorney general's office says autopsy reports done by the state for a tribal entity or the federal government are subject to open record laws because the work is carried out in part using state funds and resources.

The written opinion was issued earlier this month.

It stemmed from a request from the Rio Grande Sun newspaper for autopsy reports done by the state Office of the Medical Investigator under contract for the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

The newspaper filed a complaint with the attorney general's office in 2019 after being denied the records.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

