AG sends letter to DA in response to family's call to reopen case

Brianna Wilson
Updated: March 31, 2022 10:40 PM
Created: March 31, 2022 09:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of a man who Albuquerque police shot and killed two years ago during a welfare check has been calling on the district attorney's office to reopen his case.
They say justice has not been served and they claim the officers involved were not in the right to kill Valente Acosta-Bustillos. A special prosecutor reviewed this case and determined the officers were acting in self-defense.
The district attorney's office said the only person to reopen the case would be the attorney general, but on Thursday New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said that's not true.
In a letter to Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez, Balderas stated, "It is not appropriate for members of your office to perpetuate the false hope that the attorney general can or should resurrect a case that you have declined to prosecute after careful evaluation."
The district attorney's office responded with this statement:
"The District Attorney has accepted the decision of the independent prosecutor who was assigned to review this case and who found that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the prosecution. Should the Attorney General wish to reopen this investigation he has the statutory authority to do so."
