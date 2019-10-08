Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life

The person who lives in the same home where the children once lived said he’s familiar with the case.

“I just heard that the people who owned the house before-- they had two parents, that had their priorities messed up and just pretty much two kids just vanished-- were never found,” Dominic Perches said.

Mary Lou and Bill were last seen going to the neighborhood post office.

People have come up with their own theories about what happened to the children.

“They're not really too sure if they were buried here or just taken somewhere else,” Perches said.

KOB 4 requested information about the status of the case from the Albuquerque Police Department. APD did not respond to the request.

New Mexico State Police said status of the case had not changed following the childrens' disappearance.