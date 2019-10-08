Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life

Brittany Costello
October 08, 2019 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- There’s a new push to get to the bottom of an Albuquerque cold case.

Advertisement

Mary Lou Sena, 9, and her cousin Billy Sena, 11, vanished from their Martineztown home in 1979.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is sharing new pictures of what Mary Lou and Billy would look like now.

The person who lives in the same home where the children once lived said he’s familiar with the case.

“I just heard that the people who owned the house before-- they had two parents, that had their priorities messed up and just pretty much two kids just vanished-- were never found,” Dominic Perches said.

Mary Lou and Bill were last seen going to the neighborhood post office.

People have come up with their own theories about what happened to the children.

“They're not really too sure if they were buried here or just taken somewhere else,” Perches said.

KOB 4 requested information about the status of the case from the Albuquerque Police Department. APD did not respond to the request.

New Mexico State Police said status of the case had not changed following the childrens' disappearance.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: October 08, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: October 08, 2019 09:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores
Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores
Police arrest 15-year-old boy accused of killing 2 teenagers
Police arrest 15-year-old boy accused of killing 2 teenagers
APS superintendent announces retirement
APS superintendent announces retirement
Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward
Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward
Advertisement



Developer lays out plan to rehabilitate torched Rio Rancho county club
Developer lays out plan to rehabilitate torched Rio Rancho county club
Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life
Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life
Police arrest 15-year-old boy accused of killing 2 teenagers
Police arrest 15-year-old boy accused of killing 2 teenagers
Man accused of trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to avoid arrest
Man accused of trying to bribe Santa Fe deputy to avoid arrest
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's