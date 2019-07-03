Agencies partner up to offer safe rides | KOB 4
Agencies partner up to offer safe rides

Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 12:11 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation is teaming up with the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and Cumulus radio to offer up safe Uber rides this Fourth of July weekend.

A total of 1,200 rides will be available through the Uber app. All riders have to do is use the code "ABQUSA19" when ordering the ride. The code will be good for up to $10 and up to two trips in the Bernalillo County metro area.

The offer will run through Sunday, July 7 at 3 a.m.

Tips are not included and refunds will not be given for any trips under $10.

This year alone, the "Take a Ride on Us" partnership has given nearly 6,000 safe rides home to New Mexicans living in the metro area. The ultimate goal is to ENDWI in the state.

