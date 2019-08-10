Agency awards $6M to New Mexico to battle opioid crisis | KOB 4
Agency awards $6M to New Mexico to battle opioid crisis

Associated Press
August 10, 2019 10:35 AM

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A federal agency has awarded grants totaling $6 million for New Mexico programs to combat the state's opioid crisis.
    
A statement Friday by the state's congressional delegation said the grants provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the Department of Health and Human Services will support treatment, prevention, recovery and research efforts.
    
The awards include $2.5 million to support 15 health centers around the state and $2 million for Rio Arriba County and El Centro Family Health in Española.
    
The awards also include $1.3 million provided to New Mexico State University for training students preparing to become behavioral health professionals focused on substance use disorders.
    
New Mexico State will get an additional $305,000 for graduate programs to train psychologists to work with underserved populations.

Created: August 10, 2019 10:35 AM

