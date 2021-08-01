Agency officials OK restoration plan for forest, grasslands | KOB 4
Agency officials OK restoration plan for forest, grasslands

The Associated Press
Created: August 01, 2021 10:10 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials in New Mexico have approved a plan for the restoration of wetlands and areas along waterways in the Carson, Cibola and Santa Fe national forests and the Kiowa National Grasslands.

The Santa Fe National Forest reports that plan is intended to enhance wildlife habitat, watershed health and water quality while countering the effects of climate change, wildfires, grazing, urbanization, recreation and invasive species.

The approval enables Forest Service officials to implement various projects.

Those include ones to plant riparian vegetation, relocate or close certain roads and trails and restore channels, springs and seeps.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

