Agency: State to take over operations of 2 private prisons

The Associated Press
Created: July 19, 2021 10:24 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Corrections says the state plans to convert two privately run state prisons in rural areas into facilities operated by the department.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the the department said Friday that it will take over operations of the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Grants and the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa by November.
The facility in Grants is operated by CoreCivic, which is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, while the facility in Santa Rosa is operated by Geo Group, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)