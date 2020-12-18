Aging and Long-Term Services Department ask state for additional funding to help seniors

"So if you look at the stuff that they're asking for just in our call center alone, you see that there's questions about Medicaid, and those questions we have a 472 percent increase. Medicare because people 65 and older qualify for Medicare, so they're asking questions about that, you see a 408 percent increase," said Hotrum-Lopez. "76 percent increase just in senior services alone, and so those would be the meal programs, those would be activities."

Hotrum-Lopez said the department's call center has seen a 100 percent increase in people asking about prescription drug assistance.

"Those will not decrease. Now that people are knowing our service, and need that sort of help, then they're typically in the system and our numbers will continue to rise," said Hotrum-Lopez.

The state wants to keep helping them. The department is asking for $52.5 million from the state, which is a $6 million increase in their annual budget.

"Nobody wants to get cut," explained Hotrum-Lopez. "But in terms of, you know, the programs that we serve, and the services that we have for our seniors, it's really important that we keep them thriving in the community rather than going into long term care settings."

There's also been a surge in complaints about resident rights violations in long-term care facilities as well as a bigger need for adult protective services.

Finally, with so many things happening virtually, the department also wants to beef up their infrastructure.

"We're manually counting sometimes who's getting meals and who's not, and it's just no way to go," said Hotrum-Lopez.